Familiar face to be City IT director

Mike Christopherson

Crookston Times

At a special meeting Monday evening, Dec. 21, the Crookston City Council was poised to hire Chad Palm as City Information Technology director, replacing Philip Barton, who resigned, effective earlier this month, after several years on the job.

Palm is a familiar name to the community and a familiar face as the City IT leader. He held that position in the early to mid-2000s. He graduated from Crookston High School and UMN Crookston and taught in Crookston Public Schools.

But the bulk of Palm’s career has been spent in information technology. He previously worked in IT for Becker County and his most recent position has been Information Systems Manager for the City of Chaska in Minnesota.