Summit tenant Joyce Rock wears many hats

Submitted

Crookston Times

The SUMMIT Senior Apartments with Assisted Living Services treasures the life experiences of our tenants.

Joyce Rock wears many “hats”. Wife, mother, school teacher, friend and most surely a Benedictine Living Community, Crookston-The SUMMIT good will Ambassador.

Joyce’s story begins in Crookston where she was born at her Grandmother’s house on Robert Street. She grew up on a farm near Eldred where she attended school to the 8th grade before graduating from Climax High School. She was the oldest of 8 children. She went on to get her Associate Degree in teaching in 1951 and her Bachelors of Science in 1971 at Moorhead University. She enjoyed teaching school in Climax, Mentor, Plummer, Gentily and Crookston Catholic Schools with a 10 year stint in Los Fresnos, Texas. Joyce also “subbed” in Crookston, Fertile, Red Lake Falls and McIntosh. We think Joyce had quite a powerful and important reach on children in our region. Teaching the language arts was her passion.

She met her future husband Dona Rock at a barn dance. They were married in 1952 and had 8 children, 4 boys and 4 girls. Dona and Joyce farmed in Terrebonne Township, Red Lake County until Dona sadly passed in 2008.

We asked Joyce what made her leave the farm that her and her husband loved and nurtured for so many years… “When I got snowed in at Easter I knew I had to move. I chose The Summit because I wouldn't have to cook. Then I found out that not only was there a restaurant here, there was a bank, a post office, a church, a laundry, a hair salon, foot care, a library, a gym, housekeeping, Physical and Occupational Therapy, 24 hour nurses, entertainment, free TV, newspapers, Wi-Fi, movies, coffee and snacks. The only time you have to leave the building is to see a dentist, doctor and to have your eyes examined. Anything can be delivered and they bring it right to your room!” Joyce comments with a cheerful but affirming note.

When the discussion turned to the current COVID-19 crisis, Joyce noted she is fortunate to have family in town to take her to her appointments and bring groceries.

“All my family calls and I am an avid reader, so I am coping well with being shut in. They deliver mail and meals and take our temp and oxygen twice daily and we all wear masks. I couldn't have picked a better place to retire.”