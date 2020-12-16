Grand Forks Sector Border Patrol announces new Chief

Submitted

The U.S. Border Patrol’s Grand Forks Sector is pleased to announce that it will be receiving a new Chief Patrol Agent. On December 8, 2020, U.S. Border Patrol Chief Rodney S. Scott announced that Anthony “Scott” Good was selected for the Senior Executive Service position of Chief Patrol Agent for the Grand Forks Sector. He assumes command on December 20, 2020 and will be taking over for Deputy Chief Patrol Agent William J. Maddocks who has been admirably serving as Acting Chief Patrol Agent since March. Grand Forks Sector is responsible for the Midwestern states of North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, South Dakota, Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas, and Missouri. Grand Forks Sector consists of seven Border Patrol Stations along 861 miles of land and water border with Canada.

Chief Good entered on duty with the U.S. Border Patrol in 2001, at the Calexico Station, in the El Centro Sector. He has held many leadership positions within the Border Patrol, to include: Supervisory Border Patrol Agent and Field Operations Supervisor, at the Blythe Station, in the Yuma Sector; Special Operations Supervisor of the Deming Station, in the El Paso Sector; Assistant Chief within the Planning Branch, at U.S. Border Patrol Headquarters; and Deputy Patrol Agent in Charge, where he served as the Acting Patrol Agent in Charge (PAIC) until 2013, when he was officially promoted as the PAIC of the Ajo Station, in the Tucson Sector. In 2016, Chief Good was promoted to Division Chief of Operational Programs, and then to Division Chief of Operations in 2017, at the Laredo Sector. In 2018, he was promoted to Deputy Chief Patrol Agent of the Havre Sector.

As a part of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) SES Candidate Development Program, Chief Good served as the Acting Deputy Federal Security Director, with the Transportation Security Administration, at the George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, Texas.

Prior to joining the U.S. Border Patrol, Chief Good was a Military Police Officer in the U.S. Army. Chief Good holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice from Bowling Green State University, and a Master of Science degree in Homeland Security Studies from the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College. Chief Good is also a graduate of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Leadership Institute and the DHS SES Candidate Development Program.

“It’s been an honor to have served with the men and women of Grand Forks Sector over the last year, but my time here has come to an end. I’m excited for Chief Good and know that Grand Forks Sector will be in good hands” said Acting Chief Patrol Agent William J. Maddocks.

“I am excited for this new opportunity and proud to be serving with everyone in the Grand Forks Sector. Border security is national security and everyone plays a role in keeping our nation and our communities safe. I will ensure that as a sector we continue to maintain and enhance our great relationships with our strategic partners as well as our communities,” said Chief Patrol Agent Good.