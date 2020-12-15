Lynn Oakes retires from the Crookston Times/Valley Shopper after 34+ years

Times Report

Crookston Times

Lynn (Palmer) Oakes retired from the Crookston Times and Valley Shopper on Dec. 1 after 34-plus years at the Crookston Times.

She started with the Times and Shopper on Oct. 8, 1986, working for Publisher Wes Plummer. Her tenure continued with publishers Skip Narum, Randy Hultgren, and then Don Forney. Oakes was a graphic designer who also worked in pagination and production.

“I have enjoyed working with the public, and of course the many employees I have worked with also,” Oakes says. “It’s a wonderful feeling to be retired, but it’s a new era and I will make some exciting plans as I move forward. Thank you and God bless to you all.”