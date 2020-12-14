Massman named in Prairie Business Magazine's '40 Under 40'

Times Report

Crookston Times

Noting on her Facebook page that she made it “just under the wire” since she’ll turn 40 in February 2021, Nikki (Krueger) Massman has been included on Prairie Business Magazine’s 2020 “40 Under 40” list.

The list was announced last week and the Times (Managing Editor Mike Christopherson, to be specific) scanned the list looking for any local connections, and somehow missed Massman’s name.

The Times did notice Crookston High School and University of Minnesota Crookston graduate Meleah LaPlante of Fargo on the list and recognized her in the Times’ Dec. 9 edition.

Massman, director of communications at the Energy and Environmental Research Center in Grand Forks, is also a CHS and UMN Crookston graduate.

The 40 Under 40 list showcases young professionals nominated from throughout the region.