Dan Morlan retires from PCHS

Crookston Times

At the 2020 annual meeting of the Polk County Historical Society, in his last official duty as treasurer, Dan Morlan of Crookston gave the financial report. He retired after serving as treasurer for 20 years.

President Anne Muir said 20 years was “a significant milestone” as presented Morlan with a personalized hourglass.

However, he will continue to serve the society.

PCHS board members re-elected to three year terms were Dan Morlan, Dean Vikan of Fosston and John Vraa of Climax. Steve Hannah of Fisher was the fourth board member to be elected.

Because of concerns about the spread of COVID-19, masks were required and social distancing was observed as a small group of members met November 8 at the Eagles Hall in Crookston.

Because of Stay SafeMN and Governor Tim Walz’s orders, the museum in Crookston was not opened this summer.