FEATURE: Pandemic promotes proclivity for puzzles

Mike Christopherson

Crookston Times

Those who know Crookston native Tricia (Beattie) Sanders know she is extremely detail-oriented and would never dream of starting a job or project or activity without finishing it. As the director of finance at the University of Minnesota Crookston, these “Type A” personality skills probably come in handy quite often.

Married to Scott and with two daughters and student-athletes attending Crookston High School, junior Samantha and Georgia, an eighth-grader, if not for the COVID-19 pandemic, Sanders would be doing what a lot of Crookston families would be doing: Cheering on their kids and their teams at their games both in Crookston and elsewhere, going out with friends and co-workers, and other things that transpire in far more normal circumstances.

But since the pandemic really hit home last March, leading to shelter-at-home orders and shuttered schools and businesses, Sanders has filled what little idle time she has by tackling jigsaw puzzles. Lots of them.

The Times heard about Sanders’ proclivity for puzzles and reached out to her. What follows is a Q & A with her:

Have you always been interested in puzzles? Like, how many puzzles would you estimate that you’d finish in a normal year, and then compare that to how many you’ve done since March of 2019…

Honestly….zero! I ordered two puzzles in November 2019 in anticipation of Christmas break and needing something to keep us all occupied if we were stormed in. The girls and I finished both of those within in a few days and were hooked so I ordered a few more and then a few more and then a few more….

We would maybe do one a summer at the lake if we happened to be stuck with a rainy weekend.

Do you have other hobbies in a vein similar to puzzles that require a lot of time, focus and a meticulous attention to detail?

Unfortunately, no.

Do you typically work on puzzles alone, or do you sometimes get assistance from your husband and/or daughters?

Georgia more so than Samantha. Georgie is particular on her puzzles, though. We don’t do anything less than 1,000 pieces and she doesn’t like to do anything without WORDS on it. We’re working on a rubber chicken one right now and it is HARD.

What’s the biggest puzzle you’ve ever successfully finished, i.e. how many pieces? What was it of?

We finished a 2,000 piece last winter of Pixar (the one you and Michelle tried to complete and then blamed the cat when it didn’t work out) My brother is visiting from Seattle this month and has a 3,000 Peanuts one (Snoopy) on order for us, arriving mid-December.

If you weren’t largely stuck at home, what would you normally be doing with all of your time that you’re currently spending on puzzles?

I would be watching my children at their sporting activities!

Do you typically buy new puzzles, or are there other puzzle enthusiasts in your circle who share their puzzles with you?

I typically buy new puzzles and then share with others. I haven’t found any other puzzle enthusiasts in my circle to share with me. Odd, right?!

Have you successfully finished every puzzle you’ve started? Or have there been various circumstances that have arisen from time to time that have caused you to stop in-progress?

There was one puzzle I quit – it was of the Space Needle and basically all one color and I just couldn’t do it. I blame my back issues and it still ticks me off that I didn’t finish. I usually try and remember to take a photo when complete and counted 36 puzzles – so 37,000 pieces (OMG what a nerd?!).

When you finish a big puzzle, is it therapeutic or stressful to break it all up and put it back in the box?

YES! We then put our names in the cover (who assisted – you don’t get your name in any cover unless you’ve completed at least 100 pieces, where you completed, and how many days/hours it took).

I’ve heard you’re a big reader, too. How many books are you typically reading at a time, or do you tackle one a time?

My goal for 2020 is 150 books and I’m at 146. I usually read only one book at a time but within a day or two.

I’ve known you since childhood on Pleasant Avenue in Sampson’s Addition, and as an adult, I’ve been told you’re a bit intense and determined, even a bit obsessive from time to time. But I’ve taken those labels as being more of a compliment to you than anything negative. Given that, how do you think those traits and the way your brain is wired draw you to be so interested in something like puzzles that so many other people wouldn’t have the patience to tackle, much less see through to completion?

I think it’s because I just need something to do. I don’t laze around very well and don’t watch a lot of TV. My family seems to always be hanging out in front of the TV or their devices so I set up a puzzle table in the space so I can be part of the “action” but keep my brain occupied so I’m not going CRAZY!