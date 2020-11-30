Wanda Brekken turns 100 years old at Benedictine Crookston

Times Report

Wanda Brekken is celebrating 100 years on November 30, 2020 at the Benedictine Living Community Summit Apartments and her family is planning something special to honor her. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, along with the safety of her health, Wanda’s family came up with the idea to honor her by lighting 100 lights on the holiday tree for the BLC Auxiliary’s current “Light Up A Life” fundraiser.

“Giving back to the facility who cares for their mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and even GREAT GREAT Grandmother Wanda!”, her family said in release to the media. “We will also be doing a drive by for the local family along with reaching out via social media to flood her with cards for her 100th birthday!” “Her large family celebrates life, love, remembering those they lost, but really just celebrating family. Yes, there is also some intense rounds of bocce ball, volleyball and even a golf scramble a tradition celebrated every 3 years at Brekken farm in rural Crookston where she and her late husband Albert raised their family.”