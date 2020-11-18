Local officers, first responders offer birthday greetings to Crookston boy

Mike Christopherson

Crookston Times

You only turn six years old once, and Braison Ibarra of Crookston was “pretty bummed,” his dad Bernardo tells the Times, that because of restrictions in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he couldn’t have a birthday party with his friends this week.

But Braison, younger brother to Skyler, who ran a lemonade stand last summer and donated proceeds to local law enforcement and emergency responders, had a memorable birthday anyway, when a large contingent of Crookston and Polk County law enforcement and local firefighters converged on his family’s Sampson’s Addition home to wish him a happy birthday.

There were so many squad cars parked outside along the curb that a reader alerted the Times to an “incident” in the neighborhood. The Times followed up with the Crookston Police Department and soon learned that it was a positive incident.

“This really made his day exciting,” Bernardo said.

In addition to Skyler and Braison, Bernardo and Kayleigh Ibarra are parents to their younger siblings, Jordyn and Ryder.