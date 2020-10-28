A Bernie Lieder blast from the past

Submitted

Crookston Times

With Bernie Lieder’s recent passing at the age of 97, his family has, naturally, been sorting through things at his Crookston house. His youngest daughter, Jane Lieder Whitter, found an edition of the Crookston Daily Times from the 1950s that included the above photo. It shows Bernie on the left with Marvin Bakken – the two worked together at the Polk County Highway Department at the time – voting in the election. As for pinpointing the exact year, Whitter says the back of the Times clipping makes mention of Congressman Harold Hagen, who served until 1955.

If you can’t make out the original caption, it reads: “I HAVE VOTED! HAVE YOU? That’s what the tag says that Mrs. Bennert Strand attached to the jacket of Marvin Bakken after he had struck his ballot this morning. Volunteer women were stationed at each of the Crookston polling places today handing out the tags, the last phase of the “Get Out the Vote” campaign sponsored by various clubs and organizations throughout the city.

Another final phase of the only election day campaign permissible is the displaying of flags by Crookston businesses when every eligible employee of the company has voted, the flag is displayed in front of the establishment.” Whitter said that until she found the Times clipping she had never heard of the practice of businesses displaying a flag when all their eligible voters on staff cast their ballots.