New Crookston City Administrator, Amy Finch, finding her way

Mike Christopherson

Crookston Times

Understandably, it’s a whirlwind right now for Amy Finch, who officially started as the City of Crookston’s new administrator on Monday. The Times reached out to her, posing a few questions.

Here’s the exchange:

What's your early schedule like? I would assume you're meeting with just about everyone at city hall and also with various community leaders?

This week and next week I will be meeting with Council members and staff and attending various meetings with community leaders.

How is the house hunt going? Are you staying at a hotel in the meantime?

After much searching, we found a home and entered into a contract. We will be staying at a hotel until we close in late November.

Are your sons getting acclimated to a new school district in this crazy school year?

My sons, Austin and Charlie, both started at Crookston High School last week as 11th and 7th graders.

Any first impressions of Crookston that stand out?

I have met and worked with some wonderful people in our transition to Crookston from Kansas. The community has made us feel welcome and we are excited to be here.

Are you ready for a northern Minnesota winter?

We are in for a big change from Kansas winters and we are as ready as we can be!