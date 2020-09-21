Fund set up for Crookston grad battling cancer

Times Report

Crookston Times

A benefit fund has been established at American Federal Bank in Crookston for Brent Blake, 50, who grew up in Crookston and graduated from Central High School in 1988. Blake is in the midst of chemotherapy after undergoing surgery for stage 4 brain cancer.

Blake is the son of former Crookston residents Percy and Colleen Blake. The fund at American Federal was set up by longtime family friend, Ruth Cameron.

Blake lives in Detroit Lakes with his wife, Jodi, and their 13-year-old daughter, Brooklyn. He was traveling to a golf tournament in early August when he started to experience a medical episode and eventually was taken by ambulance to Fargo. Two days later, he underwent surgery to remove a glioblastoma tumor in his brain around the size of a golf ball. After undergoing radiation, Blake is now undergoing chemotherapy.

If you’d like to make a donation, you can drop it off at American Federal Bank in Crookston, or mail it to American Federal Bank in care of the Brent Blake Fund, 304 North Broadway, Crookston, MN 56716.