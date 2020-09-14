SUBSCRIBE NOW
Clayton Briggs receives award from Prairie Skyline Foundation

Submitted
Crookston Times

Clayton Briggs was presented an award from the Prairie Skyline Foundation for his part in rescuing Kay Hegge after she fell and broke her hip while working in the old Methodist Church downtown.

Hegge spent four days in the hospital and said she would have died if it wasn’t for Briggs and his former police instincts after he noticed her pickup hadn’t moved from the church in a day.

After hip replacement and months of recovery, Hegge got the chance to present Briggs with a plaque showing her appreciation.

Clayton Briggs received an award from the Prairie Skyline Foundation after rescuing Kay Hegge after she fell at the old Methodist Church