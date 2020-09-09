Longtime Eagles Secretary Wanda Wilkens celebrated with retirement drive-by

The Crookston Eagles Aerie 873 & Auxiliary held a retirement drive-by event Tuesday for longtime employee and member Wanda Wilkens outside the Downtown Square red barn.

Wilkens was the Eagles Auxiliary Secretary for 34 years and the Crookston Eagles Club Secretary for 20 years.

Wanda told the Times she will enjoy doing puzzles at home during her retirement and she will miss her friends from the Eagles, and all the people she’s had the pleasure of meeting at various weddings and events hosted at the club.