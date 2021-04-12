NW MN Multi-County HRA in Mentor will receive $239,250 in HUD funds

Times Report

Crookston Times

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced the award of $36.9 million to public housing authorities, public housing resident associations, Native American tribes, and nonprofit organizations across the nation, including a total of nearly $700,000 to three recipients across Minnesota.

Grantees will use these Resident Opportunity and Self-Sufficiency (ROSS) grant funds to hire and/or retain Service Coordinators to assist public and Native American housing families meet their professional, financial, health, and educational goals. In so doing, ROSS Service Coordinators will help remove barriers so that residents can improve their economic mobility, health outcomes, and overall quality of life. View a complete list of organizations receiving funding.

“We are excited to work with our local housing partners to help public housing residents find jobs and opportunities that will propel them forward,” said HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge. “The funding announced today will help residents reach their goals and dreams tomorrow.”

The ROSS grant is a place-based program designed to assist residents make progress towards economic and housing self-sufficiency. Service Coordinators provide case management, assess residents’ needs, and work in partnership with local service providers to fulfill those needs. Service Coordinators provide a critical service to residents by helping to remove barriers that can stand in the way of progress. They also work with seniors and people with disabilities to ensure they receive the medical care and social supports required to age and remain in place, thereby avoiding costlier forms of care.