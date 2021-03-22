Polk County Environmental Services offering septic system fix-up grant program in 2021

Times Report

Crookston Times

Polk County Environmental Services announces the availability of a cost-share grant program available to property owners in Polk County that have an existing non-compliant septic system. Funds are intended to fix septic systems that are currently failing codes or functionality.

These dollars are made possible through a grant received from the Minnesota Clean Water Legacy Act.

There is a limited amount of funding available and preference for funding will be determined based on household income status, condition of existing system, and proximity to priority surface waters. Income restrictions do apply. A major goal within the fix-up program aims to fix “imminent public health threats.” Polk County uses USDA low-income guidelines to group funding grant contributions.

Households must not exceed these income guidelines, must be the landowners’ homestead and not a second dwelling or rental, and applicants will be required to pay any match requirement up front if approved. No holding tank septic systems can be installed and SSTS for new construction of a dwelling does not qualify for the program. The County will provide a cost share grant contributing 60% and up to 80% of installation cost up to a maximum of $12,000 grant dollars.

To learn more, call Polk County Planning and Zoning at 281-5700. Prior program applications can also be found at co.polk.mn.us under the Environmental Services and Planning and Zoning Department page.

The deadline to apply June 1, 2021. After this date, remaining funding will be available on a first come first serve basis.