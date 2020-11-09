Annual Ecumenical Thanksgiving Dinner will be take-out only

Times Report

Due to restrictions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, Crookston’s annual Ecumenical Thanksgiving Dinner will include take-out meals only this year.

The event takes place on the Thanksgiving holiday, Thursday, Nov. 26, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception located at 702 Summit Avenue.

The menu includes turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable and pumpkin pie.

There is no charge for the meal, and everyone is welcome.

If you would like to pick up an individual meal or several meals, call 281-5727 and let them know how many meals you need. Meals can be picked up between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.