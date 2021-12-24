Toys for Tots donation tally and delivery Christmas Eve
Jess Bengtson
Crookston Times
This year's Toys for Tots campaign wrapped up with gifts delivered to children around Crookston Christmas Eve morning. A total of $6,796.00 were donated to the program in 2021. The final week's donations were from:
Mark Ecklund - $25.00
Jaci & Glen Wilder - $50.00
Rachel & Josh Parkin - $200.00
Gordon & Maxine Pagnac - $50.00
In Memory of Bruce Parr by Peter & Patricia Ramstad - $100.00
Tim & Kim Persson - $200.00
Fraternal Order Of Eagles Crookston - $500.00
Jeanne Brekken - $50.00
Marian Bakken - $35.00
Anonymous - $121.00
Steinbrink Enterprises - Robin Steinbrink - $50.00
Crookston Masonic Lodge - $475.00
Crookston Shrine Club - $250.00