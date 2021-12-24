Toys for Tots donation tally and delivery Christmas Eve

This year's Toys for Tots campaign wrapped up with gifts delivered to children around Crookston Christmas Eve morning. A total of $6,796.00 were donated to the program in 2021. The final week's donations were from:

Mark Ecklund - $25.00

Jaci & Glen Wilder - $50.00

Rachel & Josh Parkin - $200.00

Gordon & Maxine Pagnac - $50.00

In Memory of Bruce Parr by Peter & Patricia Ramstad - $100.00

Tim & Kim Persson - $200.00

Fraternal Order Of Eagles Crookston - $500.00

Jeanne Brekken - $50.00

Marian Bakken - $35.00

Anonymous - $121.00

Steinbrink Enterprises - Robin Steinbrink - $50.00

Crookston Masonic Lodge - $475.00

Crookston Shrine Club - $250.00