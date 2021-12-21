Week 3 of Crookston Toys for Tots donations

Times Report

Crookston Times

The 2021 Crookston Toys for Tots program recently wrapped up with donations taken at the Crookston Water Department inside City Hall. Crookston firefighters and Auxiliary members shopped for the toys, volunteers wrapped the gifts at the Golden Link Senior Center, and firefighters and their helpers will deliver the toys on Christmas Eve to children in need.

Donations received as of Friday, December 17:

Denny & Bev Brekken - $100.00

Nancy Lanctot - $100.00

Dora Moses - $10.00

Robert & Lynette Young - $50.00

Rodd & Francine Olson - $50.00

Scott & Julie Kleven - $40.00

Shana Stommen - $50.00

John & Rita Schumacher - $50.00

In Memory of Roberta Conlon - $100.00

Leland & Judy Ellingson - $30.00

Gaye Wick - $25.00

Bob & Terri Quanrud - $50.00

Ernest & Sandra Taus - $50.00

Gary & Laurie Coauette - $100.00

Ronald & Susan Hann - $50.00

William & Gloria Watro - $35.00

Virginia Stainbrook - $50.00

Mathein Study Club - $50.00

Amy Ellingson - $50.00

LouAnn & Thomas Mulvaney - $50.00

Gary & Cynthia Garcia - $25.00

Chuck & Marlys Hiller - $100.00

Allan & Judy Dragseth - $100.00

Joel & Loretta Tongen - $100.00

Erik Tongen - $25.00