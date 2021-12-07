Toys for Tots 2021 donations begin

Times Report

Crookston Times

The 2021 Crookston Toys for Tots program is underway with donations now accepted at the Crookston Water Department inside City Hall. Crookston firefighters and Auxiliary members shop for the toys, volunteers wrap the gifts at the Golden Link Senior Center, and firefighters and their helpers deliver the toys on Christmas Eve to children in need.

Donations received as of Friday, December 3:

Nancy Cournia - $100

Dan's Flying Service - $200

American Crystal Sugar Company - $250

Otter Tail Power Company - $100

American Federal Bank - $50

United Valley Bank - $50

John and Clarice Vik $50

Reynolds, Harbott, Knutson & Larson PLLP - $100

Widseth - $100

Order of the Eastern Star #137 Crookston Chapter - $50

Crookston Eagles Auxiliary 873 - $50

Knights of Columbus - $100

Crookston Classic Cruisers - $100

Crookston MN Area Public Employees Local 1353 - $100

John and Jan Vallager - $100

Bob and Becky Cameron - $100

Fischer, Rust, Stock & Rust PLLC - $100

Crookston Noon Day Lions - $100