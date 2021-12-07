Toys for Tots 2021 donations begin
The 2021 Crookston Toys for Tots program is underway with donations now accepted at the Crookston Water Department inside City Hall. Crookston firefighters and Auxiliary members shop for the toys, volunteers wrap the gifts at the Golden Link Senior Center, and firefighters and their helpers deliver the toys on Christmas Eve to children in need.
Donations received as of Friday, December 3:
Nancy Cournia - $100
Dan's Flying Service - $200
American Crystal Sugar Company - $250
Otter Tail Power Company - $100
American Federal Bank - $50
United Valley Bank - $50
John and Clarice Vik $50
Reynolds, Harbott, Knutson & Larson PLLP - $100
Widseth - $100
Order of the Eastern Star #137 Crookston Chapter - $50
Crookston Eagles Auxiliary 873 - $50
Knights of Columbus - $100
Crookston Classic Cruisers - $100
Crookston MN Area Public Employees Local 1353 - $100
John and Jan Vallager - $100
Bob and Becky Cameron - $100
Fischer, Rust, Stock & Rust PLLC - $100
Crookston Noon Day Lions - $100