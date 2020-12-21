Toys for Tots 2020 bottom line grows

Times Report

Crookston Times

Crookston Firefighters and Auxiliary, along with City of Crookston employees, for years have been delivering toys to kids in Crookston might not get any gifts otherwise.

Donations are being accepted at the Crookston Water Department at 124 North Broadway.

Here is the tally to date:

• Erik Tongen: $25

• Gordon & Maxine Pagnac: $35

• Shana Strommen: $50

• Chuck & Vicki Henre: $75

• Allan & Judy Dragseth: $100

• Wendell & Penny Johnson: $100

• Crookston Valley Cooperative: $376

• Mark Ecklund: $15

• Crookston Classic Cruisers: $100

• Michael & Krista Proulx: $75

• Anonymous: $100

• Dennis & Bev Brekken: $100

• Marian Bakken: $35

• Cecelia Baatz: $25

• Mike & Diane Elwood: $25

• Gary & Laurie Coauette: $100

• Gene & Barb Johnson: $25

• Roy Thurston: $100

• Dave & Cindy Kucera: $20

• Greg Boetcher & Denise Affeldt: $100

Total to date: $5,691