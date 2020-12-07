Toys for Tots 2020 underway

Times Report

Crookston Times

Crookston Firefighters and Auxiliary, along with City of Crookston Employees, for many years have been delivering toys to kids in Crookston who otherwise would not get anything for Christmas.

Donations are once again being accepted at the Crookston Water Department, located in City Hall 124 North Broadway.

Here is the first tally of this year’s donations:

• Adam & Kari Sinks: $50

• Anonymous: $119

• Reynolds, Harbott, Knutson, & Larson, PLLP: $100

• Fischer, Rust, Stock, & Rust, PLLC: $100

• John & Clarice Vik: $50

• Dennis McDaniels: $20

• Bremer Bank: $250

• Northern Sky Bank: $50

• Eagles Aerie 873: $500

• Otter Tail Power Company: $200

• American Crystal Sugar: $250

• Order of Eastern Star: $50

• Crookston Noon Day Lions: $100

• Ernest & Sandra Taus: $50

• John & Jan Vallager: $100

• Crookston Woman's Club: $25

• William & Gloria Watro: $25

Total to date: $2,039