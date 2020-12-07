Letters to Santa mailbox set up for kids at Bridge Street Candle Company

Times Report

Bridge Street Candle Company owners Joyce and Bob Johnson told the Times that Christmas elves have put up a mailbox outside their store to accept letters to Santa through December 23.

Kids (and adults if they wish) can drop off letters in the green mailbox located at 1111 A Street and the elves will pick them up every night to make sure their wish lists are delivered to Santa Claus.

“Remember Santa is still coming this year and he’s making a list and checking it twice,” said Joyce.