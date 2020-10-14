DCDP to host ‘Historic Halloween Candy Hunt’ on October 31 downtown

The Downtown Crookston Development Partnership (DCDP) will be hosting a “Historic Halloween Candy Hunt” on Saturday, October 31 from 5-7 p.m. in, you guessed it, downtown Crookston. They invite the community to “take a Halloween Night stroll” downtown to learn about the many historic buildings housed in Crookston with so many on the national register of historic places.

Candy bowls will be set out in front of the buildings with historic facts posted that may have previous tenant information and features of the structures. Stops include places like the “Freaky Fournet”, “Terrifying Times”, “Creepy City Hall”, “Monster Montagues”, “Kooky Kiewel”, and the “Eerie Eagles,” the DCDP posted on social media.

They encourage people of all ages to share photos of their costumes that evening and their downtown candy hunt adventures to their Facebook page and ask that participants take only one piece of candy per stop so there’s enough for everyone.