UMN Extension: Workshop addresses changes in farm business structure

A free workshop on issues to be considered when changing a structure of a farm business entity will be offered March 9 in Crookston. The seminar will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bede Ballroom, University of MN Crookston Campus, Sargeant Student Center, 2900 University Ave. The workshop covers topics including:

• Types and characteristics of formal business entities

• Advantages and disadvantages of various formal business entities

• Formation, day-to-day operation, and taxation of various formal business entities

The workshop is offered by University of Minnesota Extension, in partnership with the Minnesota State Agriculture Centers of Excellence and Farm Commons. Masks will be required, in accordance with facility rules.

Pre-registration is requested for an accurate meal count; registration deadline is March 2. Please sign up at z.umn.edu/businessentity.