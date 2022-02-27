Northern Valley Youth Orchestra to host 'Kaleidoscope' concert March 6

Times Report

Northern Valley Youth Orchestras’ will present a “Kaleidoscope” concert on March 6 at 4 p.m. in the Chester Fritz Auditorium at the University of North Dakota. The two NVYO student symphony orchestras will present a variety of symphonic music including familiar favorites and lesser-known masterpieces by composers from numerous countries.

Tickets will be available at the door with general admission at a suggested minimum contribution of $5 though audience members are invited to pay whatever they can. Masks are required by the venue. HB Sound and Light will provide lighting effects and record the performance for later viewing.

Philharmonic, led by Kara Hartten, and Symphony, conducted by Dr. Kevin Sütterlin and assistant conductor Dr. Cody Hunter, are both comprised of string, wind, brass and percussion student musicians from over a dozen regional cities and schools in Minnesota and North Dakota.

"NVYO programs provide challenging symphonic technique and performance opportunities for young musicians aged 9 to 21 within a supportive setting," said a NVYO release. "NVYO participants make music, make friends, and use their talents to make a difference in their communities."