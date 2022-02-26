St. Paul's Lutheran hosting U of Jamestown choir

Times Report

"Take a break from the wind, cold and snow and warm your heart with the choral music of the University of Jamestown Concert Choir." The University of Jamestown Concert Choir will be touring Northwest Minnesota and will be performing at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Crookston, MN on Saturday, March 5 at 7:00 p.m.

This concert is free and open to the public. A free will offering will be received. Masks available and recommended for everyone.

"University of Jamestown, North Dakota’s oldest independent liberal arts university, is home to one of the finest touring choirs in the Midwest," said St. Paul's in a media release. "The ensemble, under the direction of Dr. J. Aaron McDermid, has distinguished itself across the United States and on international tours."

For more information contact Kirsten Fagerlund at 218-289-4032.