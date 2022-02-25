Rotary Student of the Month fundraiser March 6

Times Report

Crookston Rotary Club, in partnership with the Crookston Masonic Lodge #141, will be hosting a breakfast fundraiser Sunday, March 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the lodge at 112 West Robert Street downtown. Freewill donations will be accepted and proceeds go to the Rotary's Student of the Month scholarship program that benefits both Crookston High School and University of Minnesota Crookston students.

On the menu will be waffles, french toast, pancakes with a gluten-free option, sausage and juice.