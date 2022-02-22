'Trio con Brio Copenhagen' to perform free concert for Crookston students February 28

Times Report

Crookston Times

The music performance group "Trio con Brio Copenhagen" will perform for Crookston High School students on Monday, February 28 for an hour-long Young Audience Concert. The musicians are in town to re-open the North Dakota Museum of Art concert series February 27 and wanted to stay an extra day to reach-out to local younger audiences. The group will also be conducting a masterclass for advanced musicians with the Northern Valley Youth Orchestra.

North Dakota Museum of Art is offering the music education programs free to area students. The trio’s young audience concert will feature work by Haydn, Schubert, Prokofiev, and Tchaikovsky.

Founded at the University of Music and Performing Arts in Vienna in 1999, the trio is now based in Copenhagen and tours extensively worldwide. The Trio was born out of an idea of the coming together of ‘musical pairs’ – of the two Korean-born sisters, Soo-Kyung Hong (cello) and Soo-Jin Hong (violin), with Soo-Kyung and her husband, Danish pianist Jens Elvekjaer. They quickly gained a reputation for their fresh and contemporary approach to the core repertoire.

Tickets for the February 27 concert are available through the Museum’s website, www.ndmoa.com, or at the door beginning one hour before the start of the concert.