Crookston Library's Books & Brews Book Club to Meet February 22

Times Report

Crookston Times

Crookston Public Library will host a meeting of the Books & Brews Book Club on Tuesday, February 22 at 6:30 p.m. at Drafts Sports Bar & Grill. The group will read and discuss their favorite short stories; participants are encouraged to bring a short story to share with the group.

Appetizers are provided by the Friends of the Crookston Public Library; participants are responsible for the cost of their own food and drinks. All adults are welcome.

The book club meets the fourth Tuesday of every other month to discuss books and enjoy beverages.