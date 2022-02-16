Crookston Library to Host Sip & Paint Event for Adults on February 23

Times Report

Crookston Times

Crookston Public Library will host a free Sip & Paint event February 23 at 6 p.m. with librarian Jane Berg. Adults are invited to learn how to paint their own masterpiece while enjoying wine provided by Irishman's Shanty. This event is offered free-of-charge to those ages 21 and older.

Due to limited space and materials, please register for this event by calling the library at 218-281-4522 by February 18.