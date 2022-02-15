CTYC Event March 1: Imagine If You Were The Very Hungry Caterpillar

Times Report

Crookston Times

Crookston's Celebrate the Young Child collaborative will be hosting a free event March 1 at the Crookston Library with the theme, "Imagine If You Were The Very Hungry Caterpillar." Children at the event will:

• Learn the Caterpillar Dance

• Do the Caterpillar Walk

• Create their own fingerprint art

• Make a Caterpillar mural

• Listen to Spanish Storytime

• March in the Caterpillar Parade

• Receive a FREE book

The CYC event is sponsored by the Crookston Alliance for Literacy and Learning (C.A.L.L.)