CTYC Event March 1: Imagine If You Were The Very Hungry Caterpillar
Times Report
Crookston Times
Crookston's Celebrate the Young Child collaborative will be hosting a free event March 1 at the Crookston Library with the theme, "Imagine If You Were The Very Hungry Caterpillar." Children at the event will:
• Learn the Caterpillar Dance
• Do the Caterpillar Walk
• Create their own fingerprint art
• Make a Caterpillar mural
• Listen to Spanish Storytime
• March in the Caterpillar Parade
• Receive a FREE book
The CYC event is sponsored by the Crookston Alliance for Literacy and Learning (C.A.L.L.)