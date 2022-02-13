'Two by Two' at UMN Crookston a hit Saturday and Sunday

Savannah Lorntson

After two cancelled performances Thursday and Friday, February 10 and 11, due to winter weather, the show went on Saturday, February 12 in University of Minnesota Crookston's Kiehle Auditorium with musical "Two By Two." A surprise matinee Sunday, February 13 was also held as a make-up performance. Future performances are also being discussed.

"Two by Two" cast members included Samantha Olek, Caidyn Johnson, Caitlin Kalita, Eliza Freund, Seth Walls, Rylee Hanson, Caleb Mendez and Austin Heimgartner.