218 fish caught during Ice Buster Daze 2022

The fishing was good at Ice Buster Daze 2022 on the Red Lake River in Crookston's Central Park with 218 fish caught during the three-hour annual tournament Saturday, February 12. Following the morning's breakfast at the Masonic Lodge and hard-water fishing on the river, the dinner and prize giveaways were held at the Crookston Inn with dozens of participants mentioned for the first fish caught, biggest fish, most fish caught, last fish caught, smallest fish caught and more.

Ice fishing prize winners included:

• First place: Seth Desrosier - 2lb 8oz Sucker

• Second place: Nick Page - 2lb 4oz Sucker

• Third place: Christian Marker - 2lb 3oz Sucker

• Fourth place: Al Desrosier - 2lb Sucker

• Fifth place: Jamey Lemke - 1lb 13oz Walleye

• Sixth place: Breyden Dembiczah - 1lb 8oz Small Mouth Bass

• Seventh place: Rob Silvers - 1lb 3oz Sucker

• Eighth place: Shaun Gulleckson - 1lb 1oz Goldeye

• Ninth place: Ben Kostrzewski - 1lb 1oz Sucker

• Tenth place: Brian Gulleckson - 1lb 1oz Goldeye

• Eleventh place: Lionel Luna - 1lb 1oz Goldeye

• Twelfth place: Tom Waling - 1lb Goldeye

• Thirteenth place: Michael Leiseth - 15 oz Goldeye

• Fourteenth place: Ty Fugleseth - 15 oz Goldeye

• Fifteenth place: Justin Abrahamson - 14 oz Goldeye

• Sixteenth place: Hunter Fugleseth - 14oz Goldeye

• Seventeenth place: Wayne Mclean - 14oz Walleye

Plus, the biggest fish and first fish (six minutes into the tournament) went to Seth Desrosier, smallest fish Miryah Epema, most fish Breyden Dembiczah and last fish Mary Mclean.

Ice Buster Dazes' Friday events, which included the Indoor Ice Fishing Tournament fundraiser for Eat United summer food program and Comedian John DeBoer, were postponed until March 11 due to winter weather and school cancellations.