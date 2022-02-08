UMN Crookston 'Two by Two' musical performances February 10-12

Times Report

The University of Minnesota Crookston Music Theater Department is presenting the Broadway musical comedy “Two By Two” February 10-12 at 7:30 p.m. in Kiehle Auditorium on the UMC campus. Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for students and UMC students admitted free of charge with ID.

The musical revolves around the biblical story of Noah and the Ark, and the sons of Noah along with their wives. Conflicts between the siblings begin during the 40 days of rain that last until the ark finally lands and the family disembarks.

"The show is both hilarious and touching with beautiful musical numbers and many thought provoking moments," said UMN Crookston Music Director George French.