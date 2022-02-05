Lions Blood Drive at Trinity Lutheran Church

Times Report

Crookston Times

The Crookston Lions Club hosted a two-day blood drive with Vitalant on January 25 and 26 at Trinity Lutheran Church which helped collect a total of 63 units of blood products for patients in need. A total of 64 individuals volunteered to donate blood and 57 individuals were able to successfully donate at the Vitalant blood drive. A total of three donors also came forward to donate Power Red Cells (2RBC) which collects two units of red blood cells while returning platelets, plasma and a saline solution back to the donor. There were four people who volunteered for the first time.

Vitalant expressed their gratitude to Linda Morgan, who coordinated the drive, the Crookston Lions, which sponsored the blood drive, and Trinity Lutheran Church which provided the location as well as others who assisted the day of the drive: Duane Anderson, Betty Arvidson, Father Roger Grundhaus, Joanne Swanson, John Vik, Tom Anderson, Brian Frisk, and Lynnette Rocha.