Civic Music League Artist Series presents 'Duo Baldo' Feb. 8

The musical comedy team "Duo Baldo" will entertain the audience Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 7 p.m. at the Crookston High School auditorium. Concert admission for the Crookston Civic Music League concert series is by season ticket only. Tickets will be available for purchase at the door. For rides call T.H.E. Bus at 218-281-0700.

Concert goers are reminded to practice safety recommendations. Wearing masks is recommended for safety.

For more information call Elaine Metzger at 281-2681 or Emily Luckow at 281-5907 or Alvern Wentzel at 281-7873.

"The musical comedy team Duo Baldo is renowned violinist Brad Repp and pianist/actor Aldo Gentileschi," explained the Crookston Civic Music League in a release. "Their critically acclaimed performances combine virtuosic playing, theatrical humor, and pop culture, performing well known melodies from Brahms, Vivaldi, Gershwin, and Monti. The melodies are familiar, and the unexpected humor is delightful."

"Based in Italy, Duo Baldo made their debut with Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli in 2004. Violinist Brad Repp has appeared as violin soloist with Jose Carreras. He performs on a 1736 Testore violin. Aldo Gentileschi performs on whatever piano he can find."