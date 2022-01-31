February Fitness Fever kicks off Feb. 6

Polk County Public Health

Submitted

Fitness Fever is back for the month of February featuring outdoor activity locations across Polk County. Polk County Public Health (PCPH), the Polk County Wellness Coalition, and many community partners and volunteers are excited to highlight this year’s outdoor family activities and the variety of active living choices available.

"Winter is an important time to get outdoors and find ways to connect with nature," said a release from PCPH. "Upcoming February Fitness Fever activities can provide you with positive experiences, resources and tools that make it easier for you to get out, have fun, move your body, and remain active and connected to nature this winter."

Outdoor family activities will be offered every Sunday in February across Polk County and are free for the entire region.

The month’s events kick off on Sunday, February 6 at the Sandhills in Fertile for the Agassiz Environmental Learning Center’s Winter Fest.

Sunday, February 6: A variety of free activities from 1-5 p.m. at the AELC, located nearby the Fertile Golf Course. Enjoy cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, schmoosh races, snow games, activity stations, sleigh rides, prizes and refreshments. AELC is located at 400 Summit Ave SW in Fertile. Contact Stacy Erickson or Lisa Liden at (218) 945-3136 or cityoffertile@gmail.com with questions. "This experience is sure to result in many future trips to this wonderful regional amenity throughout every season!" said PCPH.

Sunday, February 13: Sledding & Snowshoeing in Crookston’s Central Park from 1-3 p.m. Meet at the Crookston Community Pool parking lot or the top of Central Park to do some sledding or try out snowshoeing. Free snowshoes will be available in various sizes. Bring your family and your sleds for an afternoon of outdoor activities and a bonfire.

Sunday, February 20: Free Ice Skating Day from 1-3 p.m. at the new Ray Ecklund Complex outdoor skating rink in Crookston. Ice skates in various sizes will be available for use for youth and adults. "We are excited to partner with the City of Crookston to offer free skating," said PCPH. "Be sure to also get out and explore other outdoors rinks in Polk County including the City of Fertile Lighted Skating Rink at JD Mason Park on the west side of Second Ave, the City of Fosston Outdoor Ice Rink located at the Softball Complex on the Northeast end of town, and Nash Park and Stauss Park Outdoor Rinks in East Grand Forks."

Sunday, February 27: Ice Fishing Day! This day will be for new to beginner ice fishers with equipment and volunteers available to learn everything you need to have a successful first fishing experience. Stay tuned for further details.

"We are excited to again announce that Fitness Fever attendees can get free rides to and from the Crookston activities on February 13, 20 and 27 from Tri-Valley Transportation, T.H.E Bus," PCPH stated in their release. "Thank you to Tri-Valley for making our events more accessible to all!"

If you would like to take advantage of this service, please call Tri-Valley at 1-800-201-3432 by 4:30 p.m. on the Friday before the Sunday event you wish to attend. Tri-Valley will have the final return trip depart from the events at 3:00 p.m.

"Children and adults of all ages and skill levels are welcome and encouraged to attend these free fitness events. Connecting to the outdoors and remaining active improves physical health, mental well-being, and social connectedness. There are many safe, easy, and free to low-cost healthy family activities that you can try outdoors in Polk County. Remember to dress in layers and take time this winter to experience the fun and activity winter can provide! The outdoor fun doesn’t stop in February; we encourage families to keep the “fever” going and to keep moving, keep active, and get outdoors all winter long and every season to come."

"The Polk County Wellness Coalition wants to thank all of the many volunteers and local sponsors who are champions of wellness and collaborate to make the healthy choice the easy choice. Thank you to: Widseth, Crookston Lions Club, Sisters in Spirit, Tri-Valley Transportation, City of Crookston Parks and Recreation, Agassiz Environmental Learning Center staff, board of directors, and volunteers, and February Fitness Fever planning committee members: Ardell Knudsvig, Dale Knotek, Laura Martinson, Linda Knutson, and Shannon Stassen. We are fortunate to have such a variety of opportunities that promote the health and wellness of our communities. We look forward to seeing you as we enjoy them together during February Fitness Fever and many times after!"

For more information and resources on where and how to stay active in your community or if you have questions regarding upcoming February Fitness Fever events, contact Amanda Lien with Polk County Public Health at 218-281-3385.