Crookston Public Library to Host Spanish Storytimes Beginning February 1

Crookston Times

The Crookston Public Library will host its first Spanish Storytime on February 1 at 6 p.m. at the library. Spanish Storytime is a new monthly event offering non-Spanish speaking children and their caregivers the opportunity to gain exposure to a new language and a space for Spanish-speaking children to have an early literacy experience in language they speak at home.

Spanish Storytime will be offered monthly on the first Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. Library programs are offered free-of-charge and are open to all.

The Crookston Public Library is a location of Lake Agassiz Regional Library, which is a consolidated LINK Site system comprised of 13 branch libraries and nine LINK sites serving the residents of seven counties in northwest Minnesota. More information is available at www.larl.org, and the library’s app, LARL Mobile, is available in the iTunes and Google Play stores for free download.