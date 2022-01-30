Snowshoe Lacing Workshop and Candlelight Ski/Owl Prowl Event at Rydell Refuge

Friends of Rydell & Glacial Ridge Refuges Association

Submitted

Looking for a new hobby to help you get through the long, cold winter months? On Saturday, February 19, the Friends of Rydell and Glacial Ridge Refuges Association will host a Snowshoe Lacing Workshop at the Rydell National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center near Erskine.

The one-day workshop will run from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Class participants will learn how to lace their own pair of Ojibwa-style snowshoes. This will be a fun, hands-on class. You’ll be able to work at your own pace, with provided instructions and friendly presenters to assist you along the way. Pre-registration is required and class size is limited to 12 participants. The registration deadline is February 11. For more information and to get a registration form, contact Lynda Knutsen at 218-689-2430 or prairiemuskeg@gmail.com. Please put “Snowshoe Class” in the subject line of your email.

Also, on the evening of Saturday, February 26 the Friends of Rydell and Glacial Ridge Refuges Association will host a Candlelight Ski and Owl Prowl event at Rydell National Wildlife Refuge. The event will run from 6:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Golden Pond and Church Lake trails will be groomed and lighted for this event. Visitors will be welcome to cross-country ski, snowshoe, or hike these trails. Even though luminaries will be distributed along these two trails, we recommend that visitors bring along a headlamp, if they have one. As visitors traverse the trails, multiple owl-calling stations will be set up where the calls of several owl species (e.g., saw whet, barred, great horned) will be projected into the woods to try and generate a response. Who-who-who knows what you might hear! Stay tuned for event updates and additional information closer to the event date.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, it is not known at this time whether the Refuge Visitor Center will be open for this event. Participants must bring their own ski or snowshoe equipment. If you have questions, contact Gregg Knutsen at 218-686-4329 or gregg_knutsen@fws.gov. If temperatures are below zero or wind chills are in the double- digits below zero, the event will be cancelled and potentially rescheduled at a later date.