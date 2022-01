Times Report

United Way of Crookston's "Dine Out Week" will be held through January 30 with seven restaurants participating including Scobey's Pub & Grub, Joe's Diner, Happy Joe's Pizza & Ice Cream, RBJ's Restaurant, Mugoo's Pizza, Irishman's Shanty and Drafts Sports Bar & Grill. Participating restaurants have pledged to make a donation to the United Way from sales earned during Dine Out Week.