UMN Extension: Free family focused webinars now through April

University of Minnesota Extension Center for Family Development educators and partners are facilitating webinars, providing information and resources for families and those who serve families to make informed decisions leading to greater health, resilience and well-being.

All webinars are virtual and free. Follow links for each dynamic series to learn more about dates, times and registration.

Family friendly earth care: Learn how to take actions for global health and wellness including ways to eat healthier for the planet and hands-on activities for all ages that promote wellness through being in nature. Series runs January 27-April 21, 2022. Follow the link to learn more.

z.umn.edu/earthcare

Finding balance: While life is never certain, the last couple years have stressed our families and communities. Learn about how to find balance and flourish — even during life transitions. For both consumers and professionals. Series runs February 22-April 20, 2022. Follow the link to learn more. z.umn.edu/findingbalance

Making cents of it all: Learn how to navigate financial choices including homeownership, credit, budgeting and saving, and changing financial needs across the lifespan. We'll also share culturally appropriate resources to support American Indian and Latino communities. These online webinars are for individuals, families, educators and agency staff. Series runs January 25-April 28, 2022. Follow the link to learn more. z.umn.edu/cents

No place like home: Whether you rent or own your home, our educators have tips to make your home healthier, affordable and energy efficient. Offered in English and Spanish. Series runs January 18-April 14, 2022. Follow the link to learn more.

z.umn.edu/noplacelikehome

Recovery and health: Learn how mental well-being, nervous system support, nutrition and physical activity can support those in recovery. Hear from people in recovery about how they approach their health holistically and colleagues from the College of Pharmacy will discuss harm reduction and how to save lives from overdoses. Series runs February 16-April 12, 2022. Follow the link to learn more.

z.umn.edu/recoveryhealth

Charlas en español (Talks in Spanish): Brindamos información y recursos a las familias latinas para ayudarlas a tomar mejores decisiones y para mejorar sus vidas. Le invitamos a registrarse a cualquiera de nuestras charlas gratuitas en línea, que serán dirigidas por nuestros educadores bilingües. Los temas que vamos a tratar son de mucha importancia para su vida diaria. La serie se extiende del 25 de enero al 22 de abril de 2022. Siga el enlace para obtener más información

z.umn.edu/Charlasenespanol

Stand Alone Webinars

March 2 — Current Session legislation aimed at transgender youth

March 15 — Community engaged work in family science and health and nutrition