Crookston High School One-Act Play 'Brian and the Comet'

Savannah Lorntson

Crookston Times

Crookston High School's One-Act Play "Brian and the Comet" will have a public performance Monday, January 24 at 7:30 p.m. in the auditorium and the One-Act subsections will be held January 27 with Crookston as the host. The Times got a sneak peek during a full dress rehearsal and continues the tradition of a review for its readers:

The interstellar tale begins with a family separated by Earth and space as the mother, played by Jazmine Doyea, works as an astronaut on the international space station approximately "254 miles away." Her daughter, Jude, played by Zara Baig, and husband, played by Georgie French, remain on Earth and come to fight a particularly difficult battle alone without her. Communication between them had almost ceased to exist until the battle came into play.

After becoming a fixture at the hospital while her father received treatment, Jude meets a boy, Brian, played by Ethan Erdman, who, at first, leaned a little on the annoying side. Through perseverance the pair finally become friends and start to care for one another. Then, as they say, life happens and things become overwhelming for Jude. She finds she needs to learn that not knowing everything is okay and sometimes things are out of our control. In the end, being friends forever rules all.

Editor's Note: Brian and the Comet's plot was a surprise, in a good way, and the unexpected power that comes from hope was displayed naturally through the actors' portrayals. Kudos to the cast, crew and director for another stunner. And that vending machine costume may have been our favorite part.

Brian and the Comet cast:

Zara Baig - Jude

Ethan Erdman - Brian

Jazmine Doyea - Mom and Assistant to the Director

Georgie French - Dad and Ensemble 6

Logan Melvie - Vending Machine

Emily Balboa - Ensemble 3 and Doctor 1

Samantha Rezac - Ensemble 4 and Doctor 2

Ella Kiel - Ensemble 5 and Sheldon

Elizabeth Helgeson - Ensemble 1 and Nurse 1

Shayla Azure - Ensemble 2 and Nurse 2

Halle Bruggeman - Lights

Emily Shea - Sound

Beth Carlson - Director

Phyllis Hagen - Costumes

Pat Seidel - Set Construction

Trey Everett - Artistic Designer and Vending Machine Construction