Ice Buster Daze returns to Crookston February 11-12

Ice Buster Daze is back and better than ever in 2022 with two days of events including the 19th annual ice fishing tournament on the Red Lake River. Festivities start Friday, February 11 with two events at the Crookston Inn and three events Saturday, February 12 at multiple locations.

Ice Buster Daze's fishing tournament was cancelled in 2020 due to ice conditions and in 2021 due to gathering restrictions caused by the pandemic so partnerships with organizations like the Crookston Visitors Bureau helped for a strong comeback.

Tickets for the outdoor ice fishing tournament are available at Crookston Hardware Hank, Crookston Inn, Scott's True Value and from committee members, and are limited to 350 tickets sold.

Ice Buster Daze 2022 schedule includes:

• Friday, February 11 - Indoor Ice Fishing Tournament, an 'Eat United' kids summer food program fundraiser, will be held from 5:00-7:30 p.m. at the Crookston Inn in the North Shore room. Tickets are $20 each and include a meal, activities, chance at prizes for both kids and adults, and roasting marshmallows with Marshall the Paw Patrol fire dog. The first 25 kids get free passes to the Mall of America Nickelodeon Universe and Moose Mountain Adventure Golf courtesy of KROX Radio. Tickets are available at the Crookston Inn, through a United Way of Crookston board member or at the door on the night of the event.

• Friday, February 11 - Comedian John DeBoer will perform at 8:00 p.m. in the Crookston Inn ballroom. DeBoer has performed on Comedy Central with the likes of Larry the Cable Guy and Louie Anderson. Tickets are $20 each and are available at the Crookston Inn or at the door the night of the event.

• Saturday, February 12 - Masonic Lodge Breakfast will be held from 8:00-11:00 a.m. at the Lodge at 112 West Robert Street. A freewill offering will be accepted with proceeds going to local charities. The menu includes pancakes, waffles, sausage, coffee, juice and milk.

• Saturday, February 12 - Ice Fishing Derby will be held from 1:00-4:00 p.m. on the Red Lake River at Central Park with registration beginning at 11:00 a.m. Tickets are $25/hole which include one (1) sloppy joe supper. Fish houses may be used and no alcoholic beverages allowed on the ice. Fishing prizes will be given for 1st place through 17th place which include items like a new ice auger, fish house, smart TV and more.

• Saturday, February 12 - After-Derby dinner and raffles will be held from 5:00-7:30 p.m. at the Crookston Inn in the ballroom with a sloppy joe supper and chance at raffle prizes. You must present your fishing derby ticket to get in on the supper. Need not be present to win raffle prizes. Raffle prizes include items like a new ice auger, power station, coolers, gift card packages, fish house, smart TV, fishing accessories and more. Stick around the Inn after the dinner for Karaoke.