Crookston Public Library to host author Anders Morley on January 25

Lake Agassiz Regional Library

The Crookston Public Library has scheduled a hybrid in-person and virtual presentation featuring author Anders Morley on Tuesday, January 25 at 6 p.m. Attendees are invited to visit the library to view a virtual presentation by the author who in his book This Land of Snow spent a winter living outdoors and traveling cross-country on skis across northwestern Canada.

A virtual viewing option is also available at larl.org/andersmorley for those wishing to view the presentation from home. This presentation is offered free-of-charge in connection with the library's Reading by the Red and Books & Brews Books Clubs, which meet monthly and this month read This Land of Snow.

The Books & Brews Book Club will meet on Tuesday, February 22 at 6:30 p.m. at Drafts Sports Bar and Grill for a discussion of the group's favorite short stories. The following month, the Reading by the Red Book Club will meet on Tuesday, March 22 at 6:30 p.m. at the Crookston Public Library for a discussion of Gilead by Marilynne Robinson.

These programs are offered free-of-charge and are open to all.

The Crookston Public Library is a location of Lake Agassiz Regional Library, which is a consolidated LINK Site system comprised of 13 branch libraries and nine LINK sites serving the residents of seven counties in northwest Minnesota. More information is available at www.larl.org, and the library’s app, LARL Mobile, is available in the iTunes and Google Play stores for free download.