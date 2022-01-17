UMN Crookston hosts well acclaimed Ag Arama

Ethan Christopherson

The University of Minnesota Crookston will host the 46th annual Ag Arama event on the last Saturday of January, as they do every year. An important school tradition since 1975, back when UMN Crookston was a two-year institution, the idea of Ag Arama was to get students to come back to campus for a second semester instead of staying home to work on their respectable farms. Animal Science instructor and Ag Arama coordinator Terrill Giannonatti-Bradford says “We often refer to it as ‘homecoming’ for the Agriculture students.” Gionnonatti-Bradford is accompanied by a committee of students involved in agriculture and natural resources to help plan and operate Ag Arama weekend.

Leading up to January 29, 2022, students participating spend weeks training hard with their animals which are eligible for one of six different categories: horse showmanship, goat, dairy, beef, sheep, and swine showing. Whether the participants are experienced showmen or novices, it is a fantastic display of hard work and accomplishment of showing livestock and other agriculture practices UMN Crookston has to offer. The events will take place in the University Teaching and Outreach Center (UTOC), Charles H. Casey Equine Arena located on the north edge of the campus. Everyone is invited to attend and no parking permits are required.

Contests in agronomy, animal science, horticulture, agricultural business, photography, and natural resources highlight Ag Arama weekend. They serve as an opportunity for students to showcase their knowledge and skills in the agricultural industry and have a chance to interact with alumni and faculty members. Contests begin at 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., and the public is welcome to watch the competition as it unfolds in both novice and experienced categories in order to give every student an opportunity to showcase their skills and compete for the crown.

Before the contests, there is an agricultural industry show featuring some of the latest in agricultural equipment from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. At 12:30 p.m., the round robin showmanship will begin followed by alumni showmanship at 1 p.m. Coronation of the Ag Arama royalty takes place at 2 p.m. followed by the presentation of specialty awards and the sweepstakes presentation.

An alumni social will take place from 7-9 p.m. at I.C. Muggs, followed by the Ag Arama Dance from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. featuring the band Silverado! The Ag Arama club welcomes all students at UMN Crookston, including those not in agriculture, and encourages everyone interested to join.