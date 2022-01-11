Crookston Community Calendar

Times Report

Crookston Times

January 12

Crookston Public Schools 2W day early dismissal.

RiverView Pfizer Vaccination Clinic for people 12 and older and an Influenza Vaccination Clinic from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Anyone 12 and up is now eligible for a COVID booster. You can get a COVID vaccination and an influenza vaccination at the same appointment. Walk-ins will not be accepted. Call 281.9595 to schedule a vaccination.

January 13

RiverVIew Moderna Vaccination Clinic for people 18 and older and an Influenza Vaccination Clinic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and a Pfizer Vaccination Clinic for children ages 5-11 and an Influenza Vaccination Clinic from 3-4:30 p.m. Anyone 12 and up is now eligible for a COVID booster. You can get a COVID vaccination and an influenza vaccination at the same appointment. Walk-ins will not be accepted. Call 281.9595 to schedule a vaccination.

January 15

ECFE Pop In and Play class from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Washington School for kids ages birth to five and their parents.

January 17

No School for Crookston Public Schools - Teacher Workshop Day

Crookston Public Library will be closed on Monday, January 17 in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, with regular hours of operation resuming Tuesday, January 18.

Garbage Collection for Monday, January 17 (Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday) will be collected on Tuesday, January 18. Tuesday’s garbage collection will remain the same.

City Hall will be closed on January 17 in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday.

January 18

CHEDA Board will meet at 12 p.m. at Valley Technology Park.

Park Board will meet at 4:45 p.m. at City Hall in the Council Chambers.

January 24

ECFE "Build a Wood Project" class at Washington School for kids ages birth to five and their parents. Cost is $8 and registration required by Jan. 20 by calling 281-5078.

January 25

Community Blood Drive will be held Tuesday, January 25 from 12:15-6 p.m. and Wednesday, January 26 from 8 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church. The drive is sponsored by Crookston Lions. To sign up to donate blood, contact Linda @218-289-5006 or 218-281-2144 or online at donors.vitalant.org, blood drive code: CROOKSTON

Crookston Library virtual presentation by author Anders Morley's book "This Land of Snow" will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. in the River Room at the library. The event is free of charge and all are welcome.

January 29

UMN Crookston Ag Arama will be held with contests all day at UTOC Arena followed by a social at I.C. Muggs from 7-9 p.m. and dance from 9p-1a with band Silverado at the Eagles.

February 11

Ice Buster Daze Indoor Ice Fishing Tournament will be held from 5-7:30 p.m. at the Crookston Inn as a fundraiser for the Eat United summer food program through United Way of Crookston. There will be a meal, raffles, prizes, games plus "Roasting Marshmallows with Marshall the Paw Patrol Fire Dog." Tickets are $20 and will be available through United Way board members.

Ice Buster Daze event: Comedian John DeBoer will perform at 8 p.m. at the Crookston Inn. Tickets are $20 and are available at the Inn or at the event.

February 12

Ice Buster Daze Ice Fishing Tournament will be held from 1-4 p.m. at Central Park on the Red Lake River with registration beginning at 11 a.m. Tickets are $25/hole which includes one sloppy joe supper. Tickets are limited to 350 and will be sold at Crookston Hardware Hank. The dinner and prizes will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Crookston Inn.

Ice Buster Daze Masonic Lodge Breakfast will be held from 8-11 a.m. at the Masonic Lodge on Robert Street. Freewill offering with money going to local charities. Pancakes, waffles, sausage, coffee, juice and milk will be served.

February 22

Books & Brews Book Club will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Drafts Sports Bar & Grill. This month, they’re inviting each participant to choose a short story to read and share about with the group. Appetizers are provided by the Friends of the Crookston Public Library; participants are responsible for the cost of their own food and drinks. All are welcome, no registration is required.

February 23

Spark your creativity with a free Sip & Paint event at the Crookston Public Library from 6-7:30 p.m. hosted by librarian Jane Berg. Adults are invited to learn how to paint their own masterpiece while enjoying wine provided by Irishman’s Shanty. This event is offered free-of-charge to those ages 21 and older. Due to limited space and materials, please register for this event by calling the library at 218-281-4522 by February 18.

February 28

ECFE is going to the movies at the Grand Theatre on Monday, February 28 (time TBD) for kids ages birth to five years old and their parents. ECFE is going swimming at Crookston Community Pool on Monday, February 28 (time TBD) for kids ages birth to five years old and their parents.

March 1

Celebrate the Young Child Collaboration invites you to "Imagine if you were 'The Very Hungry Caterpillar'" on March 1 from 6-7 p.m. at the Crookston Library. Enjoy Eric Carle's beloved story and engage in fun activities with your children.

March 21

March Musical Madness will be held Monday, March 21 from 6-7 p.m. at Washington Elementary for ages birth to five years old.

April 7

Kindergarten Roundup will be held Thursday, April 7 from 6-7:30 p.m. with more info coming at a later time.

May 10

Celebrate the Young Child Collaboration invites you to "Imagine if you were 'Going On A Bear Hunt'" on May 10 from 5:30-7 p.m. at Castle Park. "Bears, Woods, Exploring, Oh My."

May 16

ECFE, School Readiness and Washington Elementary staff and their families will have the End of the Year Picnic on Monday, May 16 (time TBD) at Washington with food and fun. Please register.

Regular events:

Visit https://region8mn.org/public/genie/58/school/1/ to see the Crookston Pirates sports schedule!

Visit https://goldeneaglesports.com/calendar to see the UMN Crookston Golden Eagles sports schedule!

Crookston City Council meets every second and fourth Monday at 7 p.m. at City Hall in the Council Chambers.

Crookston School Board meets every fourth Monday at 5 p.m. at Crookston High School in the choir/orchestra room.

Polk County Board of Commissioners meet the first, third and fourth Tuesdays of every months at 8 a.m./9:30 a.m./8 a.m. at the Polk County Government Center.

Spanish Storytime will be held the first Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. beginning February 1 at the Crookston Public Library. ¡Únete a nosotros el primer martes del mes (empezando el 1 de Feb.) a las 6:00 de la tarde para un tiempo de cuentos en español!

Crookston Public Library Books and Brews book club meet every fourth Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Drafts Sports Bar & Grill to discuss books and enjoy beverages. All are welcome.

Crookston Public Library STEM activity for kids will be held every second Wednesday from 2-3 p.m. Elementary and middle school students are invited to the library for STEM-sational exciting Science Technology Engineering & Math experiments and inventions.

Crookston Public Library Storytime Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. There will be stories, songs, puppets, crafts, and lots of fun for children and their caregivers. They’ll explore a new theme together every week.

ECFE Classes go through May 20, 2022. Call 281-5078 for more info and to register. WEEKLY classes at Washington Elementary School include: Mixed Age Magic (ages birth to kindergarten entrance and cost is $30) on Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Music in Me featuring Kindermusik (ages birth to kindergarten entrance and cost is $30) on Wednesdays from 10-11 a.m.; MONTHLY classes at Washington Elementary School include: Pop In and Play (ages birth to kindergarten entrance and cost is FREE) on Saturdays from 10:30-11:30 a.m. January 15, February 26, March 19 and April 23. Unplug and Play (ages birth to kindergarten entrance and cost is FREE) with times TBD on January 17, February 7 and 21, March 7 and April 4 at Washington and May 2 at Schuster Park and May 16 at Ray Ecklund Complex. Special Focus Classes the second Monday of each month March-May from 5:30-6:30 p.m. with March's class "Baby and Me" (ages birth to 11 months and cost is FREE); April's class "Just Toddling" (ages 12-24 months and cost is FREE) and May's class "Daddy and Me" (ages birth to 5 years and cost is FREE.) Special event "Book It and Cook It" is a FREE virtual event that will be available once a week for ages birth to kindergarten entrance and their parents. The class is prerecorded and a link will be provided by calling 281-5078.

Golden Link Senior Center lunches at 12 p.m. Monday through Friday and evening dinners on Thursdays starting again in March. Call 218-281-3072 to reserve your meal. Party room rentals are also being accepted and are free for members. Regular events include: Guitar Lessons on Mondays at 10:30 a.m., Sit/Stand/Dance class on Mondays at 2 p.m., Pinochle on Tuesdays at 1 p.m., Recycled Cards the second and fourth Tuesdays at 1 p.m., SAIL exercise class on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 2:30 p.m., Debby's Canasta the second Tuesday at 6 p.m., Men's Cards on Wednesdays at 8 a.m., Crafter's Corner the first and third Wednesdays from 9-11 a.m., Experienced Cribbage on Wednesdays at 10 a.m., Bridge the second and fourth Wednesdays at 1 p.m. plus the first Thursday at 12:30 p.m., Smear on Thursdays at 1 p.m., Beginning Cribbage on Thursdays at 1 p.m. and more. Special events like the free movie that will be held on January 19 at 1:30 p.m., Reflexology the first Thursday of each month, Foot Care the second and fourth Thursdays of each month.

New Hope Food Shelf is open at the Care and Share building every Monday and Wednesday from 1:00-5:00 p.m. Call 218-277-000 for more info or to donate.

The Cove Youth Center is open for junior high and high school students on various days throughout the week. For more information call 218-470-0149.

Crookston Visitors Bureau meets the second Thursday of the month at 7 a.m. at the Crookston Inn.

Downtown Crookston Development Partnership meets the second Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. at City Hall in the Council Chambers.

Crookston Ox Cart Days planning committee meets the second Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Valley Technology Park.

RiverView Health Type 2 Diabetes Support Group monthly virtual meetings are every third Wednesday from 5-6 p.m. The meetings are free and open to anyone with Type 2 Diabetes or their family members. For more info, call Laura Slaathaug at 218-281-9589.

Crookston Eagles Club - BAR HOURS: Monday-Wednesday 3:00-10:00, Thursday & Friday 3:00-CLOSE, Saturday 1:00-10:00. Mondays: 5:30-7:00 Burger Night. Thursdays: 6:30 BINGO (kitchen will serve food). Fridays: 6:30 BINGO (kitchen will serve food). Saturday: 3:00 BINGO.

The Crookston License Center is now offering the Class D written test for permits, new state residents, and MN re-instatements. The test is available by appointment with a fee of $10. If you want to schedule an appointment, please call 218-281-5423 or email licensecenter@co.polk.mn.us.