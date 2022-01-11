47th Annual Ag Arama at UMN Crookston January 29

Times Report

Crookston Times

The 47th annual Ag-Arama will take place Saturday, January 29, 2022 in the University Teaching & Outreach Center (UTOC) on the campus of the University of Minnesota Crookston. This year's theme is "Something To Be Proud Of."

Students will compete in dairy, beef, goat, horse, sheep, and swine showing and the novices are paired with experienced students prior to the contests to prepare for the day. Alumni showmanship will take place at 1:30 p.m.

An alumni social will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at I. C. Muggs followed by the Ag-Arama Dance from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Crookston Eagles. Music will be provided by Silverado and there will be a $10 cover charge.

Here's a look at the competition schedule for Ag Arama 2022:

NOVICE SHOWMANSHIP

8:30 a.m. Beef 1 and Western 1

9:00 a.m. Goat and Sheep

9:30 a.m. Swine 1 and Dairy

10:00 a.m. Beef 2 and Western 2

10:30 a.m. Swine 2

11:00 a.m. INTERMISSION

EXPERIENCED SHOWMANSHIP

11:30 a.m. Dairy and Sheep

12:00 p.m. Beef and Western

12:30 p.m. Swine

1:00 p.m. Round Robin

1:30 p.m. Alumni Showmanship

2:00 p.m. INTERMISSION

2:30 p.m. Coronation and Awards