Hospice offers free grief support groups and class

Hospice of the Red River Valley announces its 2022 grief support group and monthly grief class offerings. Groups and classes will be a mix of online and in-person sessions. Their grief support groups and classes offer attendees a safe, supportive environment for sharing their grief and learning from others who have experienced a loss through death.

Support Groups

• Grief Journeys for Adults: For anyone 18 years and older who has experienced a loss through death. Offered three times per month.

• Grief Journeys for Widows: For women who have experienced the death of a partner. Offered twice a month.

• Pregnancy & Infant Loss: For anyone who has experienced the death of a baby through pregnancy loss, stillbirth or in the first year of life. Offered once a month.

• Life & Pregnancy After Loss: For anyone who is pregnant or has given birth to a living baby after previously experiencing pregnancy or infant loss. Offered once a month.

• Widow/Widower Connect: This is an ongoing online support group for those who have lost their spouse or partner by death and are in their young to middle years of life. Offered once a month.

Monthly Grief Classes

They offer free monthly grief classes and workshops throughout the year covering a variety of topics, including classes for adults and youth. Classes are held on the first Thursday of the month from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Classes include:

• Finding Joy Amid Grief - Jan. 6

• Music, Art & Grief - Feb. 3

• Loss of a Child: Honoring a Parent’s Grief - March 3

• Navigating Grief & Self-care for Yourself & Others - April 7

• Hands-on Grief Class for Adults - May 5

• Journeying Through Grief - June 2

• Hands-on Grief Class for Kids - Aug. 4

• Pets & Loss - Sept. 1

• Pregnancy & Infant Loss - Oct. 6

• Grief During the Holidays - Nov. 3

• Hands-on Grief Class for Adults - Dec. 1

All grief support groups and monthly grief classes offered by Hospice of the Red River Valley are free and open to the public. Registration is required for in-person support groups and all monthly classes. For more detailed information about groups and classes, visit www.hrrv.org/calendar/. For questions or to register, call (800) 237-4629 and ask for the grief department or email grief@hrrv.org.

About Hospice of the Red River Valley

In 1981, Hospice of the Red River Valley was founded on the fundamental belief that everyone deserves access to high-quality end-of-life care. We fulfill our nonprofit mission by providing medical, emotional, personal and spiritual care, as well as grief support to our patients, their families and caregivers during a tender time in life. Our staff helps those we serve experience more meaningful moments through exceptional hospice care, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, wherever a patient calls home. Spread across more than 40,000 square miles in North Dakota and Minnesota, Hospice of the Red River Valley offers round-the-clock availability via phone, prompt response times and same-day admissions, including evenings, weekends and holidays. Contact us anytime at 800-237-4629 or hrrv.org.