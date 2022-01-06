Hospice offers free grief support groups and class

Hospice of the Red River Valley
Hospice of the Red River Valley announces its 2022 grief support group and monthly grief class offerings. Groups and classes will be a mix of online and in-person sessions. Their grief support groups and classes offer attendees a safe, supportive environment for sharing their grief and learning from others who have experienced a loss through death.

Support Groups

    • Grief Journeys for Adults: For anyone 18 years and older who has experienced a loss through death. Offered three times per month.

    • Grief Journeys for Widows: For women who have experienced the death of a partner. Offered twice a month.

    • Pregnancy & Infant Loss: For anyone who has experienced the death of a baby through pregnancy loss, stillbirth or in the first year of life. Offered once a month.

    • Life & Pregnancy After Loss: For anyone who is pregnant or has given birth to a living baby after previously experiencing pregnancy or infant loss. Offered once a month.

    • Widow/Widower Connect: This is an ongoing online support group for those who have lost their spouse or partner by death and are in their young to middle years of life. Offered once a month.

Monthly Grief Classes

They offer free monthly grief classes and workshops throughout the year covering a variety of topics, including classes for adults and youth. Classes are held on the first Thursday of the month from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Classes include:

    • Finding Joy Amid Grief - Jan. 6

    • Music, Art & Grief - Feb. 3

    • Loss of a Child: Honoring a Parent’s Grief - March 3

    • Navigating Grief & Self-care for Yourself & Others - April 7

    • Hands-on Grief Class for Adults - May 5

    • Journeying Through Grief - June 2

    • Hands-on Grief Class for Kids - Aug. 4

    • Pets & Loss - Sept. 1

    • Pregnancy & Infant Loss - Oct. 6

    • Grief During the Holidays - Nov. 3

    • Hands-on Grief Class for Adults - Dec. 1

All grief support groups and monthly grief classes offered by Hospice of the Red River Valley are free and open to the public. Registration is required for in-person support groups and all monthly classes. For more detailed information about groups and classes, visit www.hrrv.org/calendar/. For questions or to register, call (800) 237-4629 and ask for the grief department or email grief@hrrv.org.

About Hospice of the Red River Valley

In 1981, Hospice of the Red River Valley was founded on the fundamental belief that everyone deserves access to high-quality end-of-life care. We fulfill our nonprofit mission by providing medical, emotional, personal and spiritual care, as well as grief support to our patients, their families and caregivers during a tender time in life. Our staff helps those we serve experience more meaningful moments through exceptional hospice care, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, wherever a patient calls home. Spread across more than 40,000 square miles in North Dakota and Minnesota, Hospice of the Red River Valley offers round-the-clock availability via phone, prompt response times and same-day admissions, including evenings, weekends and holidays. Contact us anytime at 800-237-4629 or hrrv.org.