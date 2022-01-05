Department of Natural Resources: Itasca State Park to host January events

Itasca State Park

Itasca’s Evening Lantern Lit Snowshoe Walk

Saturday, January 8, 2022 from 5-7:30 p.m., come and go at your leisure.

Start at the Mary Gibbs Mississippi Headwaters Center. Lighted trails include Schoolcraft Trail and trail to Mississippi Headwaters.

Come out and snowshoe by the light of the moon and the kerosene lanterns along the trail. Snowshoe or walk at your own pace along the lantern lit route during this drop-in program.

NOTES: Dress for being outdoors, bring along your snowshoes, water and snacks. Some portions of trail may be walkable in just snowboots. No snowshoes will be available for check out at this time. Program is held outdoors. Dress warmly for outdoor winter conditions. If snow conditions are poor, the event will become a snow boot walk.

Circle Time Under the Pines: C is for Colorful Birds

Thursday, January 13, 2022 from 11-11:30 a.m.

Meet at the Jacob V. Brower Visitor Center (look for the big building under the big pine trees.)

Children 2-5 years old, come explore Itasca as we learn about nature through stories, songs, crafts, and outdoor discovery. Bring your winter outdoor clothes (including snowpants and boots)… as we will be outside exploring nature.

Registration: Registration for this program is required. For more information or to register, email Naturalist Sandra at Sandra.d.lichter@state.mn.us or call 218-699-7252.

What to Bring: This program is totally outdoors, so plan for the weather. Dress in layers and wear snow boots.

NOTES: Adults must accompany children. Consider bringing a picnic lunch and enjoying your noon meal around the fireplace in the visitor center lobby after the program.

Kid’s Science Friday: Animal Tracks and Signs

Friday, January 21, 2022 from 11-11:45 a.m.

Meet at the Jacob V. Brower Visitor Center

Kids, let's investigate animal tracks and signs! Science Friday programs are geared for students looking to take the classroom outside. Itasca is a wonderful outdoor learning space to explore the natural world.

Registration: Registration for this program is required. For more information or to register, email Naturalist Sandra at Sandra.d.lichter@state.mn.us or call 218-699-7252.

What to Bring: This program is totally outdoors, so plan for the weather. Dress in layers and wear snow boots.

Get Outside and Snowshoe! A Beginner's Guide

Saturday, January 22, 2022 from 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Meet outside the Jacob V. Brower Visitor Center

Looking for a fun, winter activity that will get you outside? Enjoy the beauty of winter on snowshoes! This beginner’s class will teach you the basics of snowshoeing as well as great places to visit in Itasca while wearing snowshoes. This program is dependent on snowfall.

Registration: Registration for this program is required. For more information or to register, email Naturalist Sandra at Sandra.d.lichter@state.mn.us or call 218-699-7252.

What to Bring: Dress warmly in layers and include snow boots. The program will be outside on the trail trying out your new skills. Reserve a pair of snowshoes or bring your own.